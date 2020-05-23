Lake Lanier to reopen limited public access today

Here is the post you all have been waiting for... Beginning May 23, 2020 all Corps of Engineers operated Day Use Parks, with the exception of Buford Dam Park, will be open for public access. In addition, all restrooms at currently accessible areas will be open. With public health in mind, the following facilities will remain closed at this time: - Beaches - Shelters - Playgrounds - Campgrounds While the Lanier Project Management Office will remain closed to the public, staff are working and phone calls will be answered. The US Army Corps of Engineers reminds everyone to practice social distancing and to avoid crowded parks and facilities. For additional information, please call 770-945-9531