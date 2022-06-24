He disappeared while swimming with friends in Lake Lanier. Crews found the victim in 30 feet of water

The 20-year-old was swimming with a ground of friends near the courtesy dock of the boat ramp when he went under and didn't resurface, officials said.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 20-year-old drowning victim was discovered Friday in 30 feet of water, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

A spokesperson said it happened around noon near Vans Tavern Park in Forsyth County. Georgia DNR said the department found the the victim.

The 20-year-old was swimming with a group of friends near the courtesy dock of the boat ramp when he went under and didn't resurface.

No other details were released.