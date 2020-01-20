ATLANTA — Authorities are working to notify a man's next of kin after he was found near a boat ramp in Lake Oconee on Sunday afternoon.

Georgia Department of Natural Resource spokesperson Mark McKinnon said that details are still very limited. However, he could confirm that a 49-year-old man's body was found in the water near the Double Branches boat ramp in Greene County.

The body has since been recovered and turned over to the county coroner. And while the coroner may be able to give a significantly more detailed answer to what happened, investigators don't suspect foul play.

For now, the agency is withholding the man's name pending the notification of his family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

