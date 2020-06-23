Georgia athletic director probed over KKK photo on Facebook

The post claimed Black people killed more African Americans in a six-month span than the KKK has in 86 years.

EVANS, Ga. — A Georgia superintendent says a high school athletic director is under investigation after posting a racially insensitive photo on Facebook that trivializes violence perpetrated by the Ku Klux Klan against African Americans.

The post allegedly shared by Lakeside High School Athletic Director Jody Hilley on Sunday shows a Black man dressed in a white hood and robe. The post claimed Black people killed more African Americans in a six-month span than the KKK has in 86 years.

Columbia County Superintendent Sandra Carraway called the post “completely appalling” and said sharing it on social media was “unacceptable and inappropriate, especially for an educator.”

Hilley didn’t immediately respond to comment requests.