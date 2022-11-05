More Dekalb County students say they're dealing with poor school conditions

Lakeside High School students post a video of what they say are sewage leaks, mold, and rats inside of their high school.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dekalb County School District leaders are responding after another video surfaced online, showing disgusting conditions inside yet another district high school.

Lakeside students posting that video to YouTube this week, saying it shows the sewage leaks, mold, and bugs they’re dealing with on a daily basis.

In the video, you can hear students say they know they're not the only ones dealing with these kinds of conditions in the district.

“The locker rooms are being flooded with sewage from the toilets and it’s making it smell really bad, and we’re not the first school to experience things like this but we wanted to say something to bring awareness," one student explained.

A district spokesperson said they’re well aware of the issues at Lakeside Highschool and they’re taking an aggressive approach to fixing them, but they’re asking for patience.

Officials said in 2021, they identified $10.2 million in priority projects for Lakeside. On Wednesday, however, they said costs are even higher now because the price for materials has skyrocketed and it's become harder to find skilled workers. The district did not give a timeline for when these renovations will be completed.

The Lakeside video is surfacing about a month after students at Druid Hills High posted a similar video online that went viral. It has drawn attention to the conditions inside DeKalb County schools and some fallout too – with the school superintendent fired last month.