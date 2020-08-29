Community set to support Lamar Co. deputy who was shot in ambush with motorcycle ride

On Aug. 8 Weaver responded to a suspicious person call when he was ambushed with a shotgun.

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — Bikers and other members of the community will be showing their support Saturday for a Lamar County sheriff's deputy who was shot in an ambush earlier this month.

A ride to benefit Justyn Weaver is planned for this morning and afternoon. 11Alive's Mauria Sirianni was on hand at the Lamar County Sheriff's Office in Barnesville as the ride was about to commence, where she was told, "He's lucky to be alive."

On Aug. 8 Weaver responded to a suspicious person call when he was ambushed with a shotgun. He received injuries to his face and left arm, and was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital.

He was released from the hospital after the incident and has been recovering since.

“He’s lucky to be alive.” A HUGE show of support for Lamar Co. Deputy Justyn Weaver.



Weaver was shot earlier this month while responding to a suspicious person call. He is now out of the hospital & recovering.



Benefit ride taking off shortly from Barnesville🏍🚔@11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/fKqC0ndrJf — Maura Sirianni 11Alive (@MauraSirianni) August 29, 2020

Donald Chandler Gordy, the suspect, was later arrested in Alabama, and faces at least aggravated assault charges.

According to a Facebook event post Weaver "recently received an award by Community Ambulance for his heroic acts in saving a man’s life."

Bikers Against Abuse International, the group organizing the ride, said it would progress with a "law enforcement escort through multiple counties and arrive at Goose & Hogs in Warm Springs."

The proceeds from the benefit ride will go to Weaver and his family, the group said, and Goose & Hogs will be donating some of what the restaurant makes today as well.

"Deputy Weaver has done so much for the community, he is a HERO Let's all come together for a man who was safeguarding the community at work and was viciously attacked for no reason whatsoever," the Facebook post said.