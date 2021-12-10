Landscaping companies to assist in picking up yard trimmings throughout Atlanta

On Tuesday, the DPW announced it had hired over 40 employees over the last 60 days to assist with staffing challenges related to the pandemic.

ATLANTA — The Department of Public Works is addressing a concern for many Atlanta homeowners: missed yard pickups.

On Tuesday, DPW said it had hired more than 40 employees over the last 60 days to assist with staffing challenges related to the pandemic.

The department said they are in the process of finalizing contract negotiations with two major landscaping companies to have them assist in the collection of curbside yard trimmings starting next week.

On top of that, two additional yard trimmings drop-off locations are being established within the coming weeks, according to the DPW.

Officials said they also "solicited responses to an Emergency Staffing request for proposal for temporary laborer assistance for all areas of Solid Waste Services."