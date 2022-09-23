Students could face charges after 2 guns found at Langston Hughes High School

FAIRBURN, Ga. — School district officials in Fulton County said Thursday that students could face charges after two guns were confiscated during a search at a high school.
According to Fulton County Schools, the two guns, as well as a bag of marijuana, were found during a search at Langston Hughes High School.
It was unclear what prompted the search, or how many students were implicated in the incident.
The school district said: "Fulton County Schools Police will investigate and potentially bring charges. In addition, students will receive school discipline following the guidelines of our Student Code of Conduct."