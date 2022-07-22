Witnesses told officers a man was shot after a car drove by and shot the victim, before driving off on Lanier Street in northwest Atlanta.

ATLANTA — A man is critically hurt after witnesses told officers he was shot in what appears to be a drive-by shooting Thursday evening.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at the 300-block of Lanier Street in northwest Atlanta around 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man shot at 345 Lanier Street. The address is not far from the Deja Vu Sports Bar and Lounge.

The man was taken to the hospital and has critical injuries, APD said.

Witnesses told officers the man was shot after a car drove by and shot the victim, before driving off.

Investigators with APD's Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

