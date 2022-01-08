Victim in shooting outside Atlanta recording studio identified as father of 2; vigil planned for tomorrow

The family is now set to hold a vigil on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at West Manor Park.

ATLANTA — The victim in a shooting outside an Atlanta recording studio earlier this week has been identified as a father of two - and another victim who survived the shooting told 11Alive he believes he was the intended target.

According to family members and the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office, the victim was 30-year-old Larry Reese. His brother said Reese was the father of two children, a son Keiontay and a daughter Taekerra.

The family is now set to hold a vigil on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at West Manor Park. The park is located at 3179 Benjamin E. Mays Dr. SW.

According to police, the shooting on Monday happened outside an address on Stone Hogan Connector that appears to be an office park in southwest Atlanta. APD said it occurred outside a recording studio in that office park.

There is one recording studio with an apparent address in the office park, M Tracks Studio. It is unclear if there was a connection to the studio.

A second victim, who has not been identified, was also injured in the shooting.

A witness on scene told 11Alive he worked with Reese at an event space in the office park, Unk's Event Space. That venue appears to have been unrelated to the shooting and the witness doesn't believe the recording studio was involved.

The witness instead said he believed he was the intended target in the shooting. He felt it was possibly in relation to his reporting a crime in another state, he said.