Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — Crews are working to put put a fire at an Atlanta restaurant on Monday evening.

11Alive went to the scene at Las Margaritas on Cheshire Bride Road around 8 p.m. A bystander took photos of the damage that shows smoke filling the air and the building engulfed in flames.

Details about how the fire started are unknown at this time. There is no word on any injuries yet.