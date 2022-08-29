Atlanta nonprofit partners with chefs to help feed families, needs volunteers

Lasagna Love has continued its mission of giving back and is now asking the community for help.

ATLANTA — One nonprofit is working to feed Atlanta families: one pan of homemade lasagna at a time.

Lasagna Love has provided lasagna nationwide since the start of the COVID pandemic.

Families in need can request a meal, free of charge on its website. Lasagna Love then partners families with chefs in their area who deliver the meal. The chefs are all local volunteers.

The nonprofit has continued its mission of giving back and is now asking the community for help.

Lasagna Love said they've seen a decrease in volunteers.

"So our requests have increased, but our chef numbers have decreased. So right now, we have over 1,000 outstanding requests in Georgia, and that's a really, really high number," Matching Coordinator at Georgia Lasagna Love Galit Allemeier said.

In Atlanta, there are approximately 500 outstanding meal requests and 160 volunteers to meet that demand, according to Allemeier.

When the organization started, nearly 200 families were matched a week.

"It used to be that in Atlanta and the greater Atlanta area, we would be able to get those requests filled within two weeks," Allemeier said.

Families who aren't paired with a chef will have to wait until volunteers are available.

"Unfortunately, since we don't have enough chefs right now, what happens is basically they wait," Allemeier said.

As the need for more meals continues to come in, Allemeier wants the community to know they can make a difference.

"One lasagna at all is great, one a month is super and we just need to get the word out and let people know that they are making a difference," Allemeier said.

If you would like to volunteer, you can click here to sign up.