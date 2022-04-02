Celebration of life service to be held today for LaShun Pace

The renowned gospel talent passed away on March 21.

ATLANTA — The life of legendary gospel singer LaShun Pace will be celebrated today with services set to be held in Austell at 11 a.m.

The celebration of life services is being held at Word of Faith Worship Cathedral at 212 Riverside Parkway in Austell.

Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, who is overseeing the service, says "everyone is welcome to come celebrate with us."

"Wear your pink for Evangelist Tarrian LaShun Pace," the funeral home said.

The funeral home has not said if the services will stream online, though previous services have been available on the Gus Thornhill Funeral Home Facebook page. The services may also stream through Word of Faith's website here.

Pace died on March 21 at 60 years old. She was on dialysis for five years waiting for a kidney and died of organ failure her sister, Lydia Pace, told 11Alive's Shiba Russell.

The Atlanta native was part of the renowned sibling gospel group The Anointed Pace Sisters. Born in Atlanta's Poole Creek community, the Grammy-nominated group made up of nine sisters first shared their family melody in church and local talent shows before rising to gospel stardom.

Known for her hit songs "I Know I've Been Changed" and "Act Like You Know," Pace also carved out her own career and released solo albums. A snippet of LaShun’s 1996 hit ‘Act Like You Know’ recently became a TikTok trend, which Lydia said LaShun was so excited about, encouraging her to start working on another album.

Loved ones call LaShun the trailblazer of the family, moving them to love gospel and jazz music as well. She was the fifth oldest of all of her siblings.

Her death is the third loss for the Atlanta family within two years. The oldest of the sisters, Duranice Pace, passed away last year. LaShun is survived by seven of the nine Pace sisters and an adult daughter.

That daughter, Aarion Rhodes, is also a singer. She hopes to one day cover the songs her mother used to sing.