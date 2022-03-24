LaShun Pace funeral details announced

ATLANTA — A celebration of life will be held next week to honor a legendary Atlanta-based gospel singer, LaShun Pace.
The Pace family is inviting everyone to honor her life on April 2. The esteemed talent died Monday morning at 60 years old.
A member of The Anointed Pace Sisters, the gospel singer and songwriter had been on dialysis for five years awaiting a kidney before dying of organ failure, according to the family.
Loved ones say "everyone is welcomed to come celebrate with us. Wear your pink for Shun."
People hoping to celebrate the entertainer's life can head to 212 Riverside Parkway at Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral at 11 a.m.
LaShun's death is the third loss for the Atlanta family within two years. The oldest of the sisters, Duranice Pace, passed away last year. LaShun is survived by seven of the nine Pace sisters and an adult daughter.