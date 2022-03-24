LaShun Pace funeral details announced

The gospel singer, of The Anointed Pace Sisters, passed away Monday.

ATLANTA — A celebration of life will be held next week to honor a legendary Atlanta-based gospel singer, LaShun Pace.

The Pace family is inviting everyone to honor her life on April 2. The esteemed talent died Monday morning at 60 years old.

A member of The Anointed Pace Sisters, the gospel singer and songwriter had been on dialysis for five years awaiting a kidney before dying of organ failure, according to the family.

Loved ones say "everyone is welcomed to come celebrate with us. Wear your pink for Shun."

People hoping to celebrate the entertainer's life can head to 212 Riverside Parkway at Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral at 11 a.m.