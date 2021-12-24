Homicide victim's family pleads for justice on the third anniversary of her death

Police haven't arrested anyone in 59-year-old Laura Cooley's death.

DECATUR, Ga. — A family is looking for answers as they spend another Christmas without their loved one. Laura Cooley was found dead three years ago, and her loved ones are pleading for justice on Christmas Eve.

“She was the funny one. She always had something funny to say," said Nell Cooley, Laura's sister.

Laura's sense of humor was silenced on December 23, 2018.

“It’s still like an open sore, and we’re still grieving her death," Cooley said.

Laura's body was found near a home along Eastwood Drive in Decatur.

"We don’t know what to do to get closure from this or to find out who her murderer is because he’s still walking around out here or whatever, and Laura’s dead," Cooley added.

DeKalb County Police haven't made any arrests in the 59-year-old mother and grandmother's death three years later.

11Alive reached out to them Thursday about the case but haven't heard back.

“We just want some help," Cooley said. "If anyone knows of anything that happened, contact the police, or if you’re afraid, contact us, and we’ll contact them.”

Sadly, the pain is still raw for Laura's family, including her two kids, her grandson, and her 91-year-old mother, who's still waiting for justice for her daughter.

“Christmas won’t be the same without her," Cooley said. "She was the one who kept everybody upbeat. She brought a lot of joy to us, and now you feel that empty spot in your heart.”

Another Christmas is about to come and go without Laura, but her family said they'll never give up hope her murder will be solved.

“We want to remember her as a happy, upbeat person always trying to do for others," Cooley said. "Anything she had, she’d give you the clothes off her back.”

Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb County Police at (770) 724-7841.