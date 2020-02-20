DECATUR, Ga. — DeKalb County School District officials are working to clean up a situation involving lead paint at an elementary school in Decatur, they said on Thursday.

A community member took paint pieces to get tested that they found after a third-party painting vendor was pressure washing the building. The district said those samples produced a positive result.

DCSD Facilities Maintenance initiated work with the vendor to paint the front canopy, front windows, and front doors at Laurel Ridge Elementary School, they said.

After pressure washing the front canopy, they said there were white paint chips. These chips were tested by a third-party testing firm, Analytical Environmental Services, and all canopy paint chips came back negative for lead.

However, DCSD scraped paint samples from the front window seals for additional testing. These samples tested positive for lead, they confirmed.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff remains a priority," the district said in a statement.

They said the vendor has been instructed to paint all window seals with latex exterior paint to encapsulate old lead paint, per standard procedures.

"We are initiating additional tests of lead in the exterior paint, including the front door. If lead is found, the district will also encapsulate the old lead paint with latex exterior paint."

