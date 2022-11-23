Balloon release, funeral to be held for daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County

The balloon release will be held at Lillian Webb Park in Norcross at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report on the case.

A balloon release and funeral services have been announced for a Lyft driver, the daughter of a Georgia councilman after she was shot and killed earlier in the week.

Lauren Kristara Sawyer-Allen was killed after dropping off a passenger in Lithonia. Her friends and family will celebrate her life with a balloon release on Friday.

The balloon release will be held at Lillian Webb Park in Norcross at 6 p.m. on Friday. A funeral for Sawyer-Allen is planned for Nov. 29 at Peachtree Corners Baptist Church in Peachtree Corners at 11 a.m. The burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park in Peachtree Corners.

Sawyer-Allen's family asks that donations be made to an online fundraiser set in place to support her children. Additionally, condolences may be expressed on the funeral home's website.

Sawyer-Allen was shot and killed after dropping off a passenger at the 5700 block of Cedar Croft Court in Lithonia on Nov. 21.

DeKalb Police said Allen's passenger got into a domestic dispute with another man: 23-year-old Lerelle Chatman. He's accused of firing several gunshots into Allen's car, killing her.

DeKalb Police later encountered Chatman armed with a rifle less than a mile away at the Shell gas station at 6470 Covington Highway, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The GBI said that's when Chatman began shooting at officers – damaging several cars, including police vehicles. Several DeKalb County officers shot back at the 23-year-old, and he died at the scene, the GBI said.