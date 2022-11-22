Daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot, killed in DeKalb County

Lauren Allen, a Lyft driver and the daughter of Peachtree Corners Councilman Joe Sawyer was killed after dropping off a passenger Monday night.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The 31-year-old daughter of a Peachtree Corners Councilman was shot and killed in DeKalb County Monday night.

Lauren Allen, a Lyft driver and the daughter of Peachtree Corners Councilman Joe Sawyer, was killed after dropping off a passenger at the 5700-block of Cedar Croft Court in Lithonia, officials confirmed. DeKalb Police said her passenger got into a "domestic dispute" with another man: 23-year-old Lerelle Chatman. He's accused of firing several gunshots into Allen's car, which hit and killed her.

DeKalb Police later encountered Chatman armed with a rifle, less than a mile away at the Shell gas station at 6470 Covington Highway, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The GBI said that's when Chatman began shooting at officers – damaging several cars including officer's patrol cars. Several DeKalb County Police officers shot back at the 23-year-old and he died at the scene, the GBI said.

"Our hearts go out to Councilman Sawyer and his family," a statement from the City of Peachtree Corners said Tuesday. "At this time, we are in contact and have assured them that as a work family and friends, we are here to provide any support they may need."

In a tweet, DeKalb County also offered its condolences to Councilman Sawyer and the family of Lauren Sawyer.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all who knew and loved her," DeKalb County said.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help raise money for Allen's funeral arrangements.