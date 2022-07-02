The couple's 16-year-old son was also shot several times, but is expected to recover.

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged murder-suicide between a husband and wife that also led to a teenage boy being shot.

According to a news release, it happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday on John Lowery Road. It says deputies were called for a suspicious-person report.

They found a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. He told deputies a man named Sunoco Wiggins, his stepfather, shot him.

Deputies then saw the home where the shooting happened was on fire. The teen was taken to the hospital as Rural Fire put out the blaze.

Investigators found a body inside the home belonging to the teen’s mother, Shina Wiggins. The release says Sunoco and Shina were getting divorced..

Sunoco Wiggins’ car was found in Soperton by Treutlen County deputies and when law enforcement responded to the home, they say he left the house and fatally shot himself before he could be arrested.

The teen is expected to recover. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and GBI say the case is under active investigation.

According to Dublin City Schools, Shina Wiggins was a parapro and bus driver at Hillcrest Elementary.

The district has set up a grief station at the school's media center for students, teachers and staff. A news release from the district asks parents to talk to their children and allow them to share their feelings about the loss.