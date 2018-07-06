There are plenty of arrests, but are there enough convictions?

Authorities talk to 11Alive about its criminal cases.

" In this city, the chances are that if you commit a murder, you're going to get caught, you're gonna be arrested, and you're gonna be convicted."

A murder arrest milestone. A study of homicide cases in cities across the U.S. by the Washington Post finds Atlanta Police have been arresting murder suspects, and closing those cases, at a far higher rate than the national average.

"We are way above average," said Maj. Michael O'Connor, Commander of Major Crimes Section.

So far this year, the homicide clearance rate in Atlanta is up even higher, 74 percent.

The study looked at more than 52,000 homicides across the nation from 2007 to 2016.

On average nationally, there were arrests in 49 percent of those cases.

But in Atlanta, there were arrests in 62 percent of the homicides.

Detectives credit neighbors working together with homicide investigators to crack these cases.

