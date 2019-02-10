COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have identified a Cobb County man killed when his motorcycle allegedly slammed into a car on Austell Road on Tuesday.

Police said that 26-year-old Lawrence Peters of Austell was heading south on a Suzuki GSXR1300 motorcycle when a black Nissan Sentra that was heading the opposite direction attempted to turn onto Seayes Road.

Investigators with the Cobb County Police Department said Peters hit the vehicle, which was driven by 41-year-old Melissa Youngblood of Lithia Springs, hard enough that the car rolled. Police said Peters came off the bike and remained on the car as it was forced back.

Peters died at the scene. Youngblood was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with injuries described by police as not life-threatening. Speed is believed to have been a factor according to Cobb County accident investigators.

Authorities said the collision remains under investigation and they're asking anyone with information about the crash to call 770-499-3987.

