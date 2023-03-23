Child saves family from fire in Gwinnett County, officials say

The girl told her parents she heard a popping sound coming from the garage. That’s when they noticed their vehicle had caught fire.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A child saved her family from a fire that broke out at their Lawrenceville home, according to a release from the Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services.

Officials said the parents were in bed when one of their children woke them up. The girl told her parents she heard a popping sound coming from the garage. That’s when they noticed their vehicle had caught fire, the release said.

The family of five was able to get out in time and call for help. Officials said the family did not have any working fire alarms in the home.

Crews rushed to the home, which was off Laurelton Circle in Lawrenceville. Once firefighters were on scene, they were able to get the fire under control.

However, the fire displaced the family after it spread to other parts of the home. The garage was also heavily damaged by flames and smoke, the release said.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental and started in the garage. A “combustible material” was found close to a heat source, which was the vehicle parked inside, the release said.