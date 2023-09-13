Lawrenceville wants to fill its city boards | How to apply

There are about 40 positions open, ready for engaged and interested members of the Lawrenceville community to take part.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The City of Lawrenceville is working to fill vacancies on its volunteer boards.

There are about 40 positions open, ready for engaged and interested members of the Lawrenceville community to take part. Residents and business owners within the city limits are welcome to apply.

"Getting our citizens and businesses more involved in city government is crucial for good governance.," Mayor David Still said in a news release. "This not only allows local leaders to give advice and share their visions but also makes city operations more transparent.”

Applications can be found at lville.city/boards and should be submitted by Oct. 6 for the following boards:

Meets as announced once per month. This is not a City of Lawrenceville board. Appointments are expected to follow any requirements to be a member of the Aurora Board of Directors.

Meets on the third Monday of each month, and its purpose is to serve as a judicial branch of the City of Lawrenceville with respect to zoning and development issues.

Meets monthly as announced and serves as a resource to the City to provide economic development services to the entire City limits.

Meets on the second Monday of every month and serves as a resource to City Council for the purpose of revitalizing downtown through smart land use planning, land banking, recruitment, and retention of business to the area and the strategic execution of the people’s vision to be a vibrant and inclusive urban center.

This committee meets during the budget process. Its purpose is to educate citizens, business owners, and community leaders on the City's financial operations and, ultimately, to encourage input into the budgetary process to support transparency with the public.

Meets quarterly, as announced, to support preserving the historic Hooper-Renwick School, Gwinnett’s only African-American public school for decades.

Meets monthly on the 2nd Tuesday and promotes the expansion, education, and enhancement of public art in the City of Lawrenceville.

Meets on the third Wednesday of every month to promote adequate and affordable housing, economic opportunity, and a suitable living environment.

Meets the first Monday of every month and provides recommendations to the council after receiving input from planning staff and the public on the city's zoning and special use permits.

Meets monthly on Wednesdays, as announced, to primarily advise and guide the work of ReCAST Lawrenceville as we achieve our collective goals.

Meets monthly on the 3rd Wednesday of the month to facilitate the repairs of existing storm sewer systems and additional storm sewers that may be needed for the current system within the city limits.