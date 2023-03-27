Lawrenceville man confesses to burning ex-girlfriend's body, choking her to death: Police

It all started when Gwinnett County officers did a welfare check on Rubi Maldonado Nava, 28.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A 29-year-old Lawrenceville man was arrested after admitting to choking his ex-girlfriend to death, Gwinnett County Police officials said. He then allegedly moved her remains to Oglethorpe County where they were set on fire inside a car.

Jahir Alejandro Conteras Sagahon, 29, was arrested for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Rubi Maldonado Nava, 28.

It all started when officers were called to conduct a welfare check on Maldonado Nava at her home, which is off Club Lakes Parkway in Lawrenceville.

When officers arrived at her home, they did not find her. That's when detectives began to investigate her disappearance.

Authorities said they were told that Maldonado Nava's ex-boyfriend might have harmed her. Once officers found Conteras Sagahon, they took him into the station for questions.

Investigators noticed Conteras Sagahon had severe burns on his face and hands when he was questioned about his ex's disappearance.

He then confessed to allegedly murdering Maldonado Nava, police said.

Conteras Sagahon said he was at Maldonado Nava's home before they got into an argument. Police said their child was there when the argument happened.

According to the ex-boyfriend, the argument became physical and he choked Maldonado Nava to death.

He then put his ex's body in her car where he drove it to Oglethorpe County and set the car on fire, according to officials. Investigators later found the car, with human remains inside.

Authorities said the remains, believed to be Maldonado Nava, was turned over to the medical examiner's office for identification.

Conteras Sagahon was charged with felony murder, third degree cruelty to children and aggravated assault.