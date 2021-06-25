7 people, including three children, displaced by Lawrenceville fire

It happened early Friday morning.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Seven people, including three children, were displaced early Friday morning by a fire at a quadraplex in Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County's fire service said.

Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services said crews responded to the fire just before 1 a.m. on Britain Drive.

"Crews arrived to find heavy fire showing from two end units of a single-story quadraplex building. Flames were already breaking through the roof as the first fire trucks were connecting to the hydrant and deploying fire attack hose lines. Firefighters advanced three handlines inside the structure to knockdown the flames and bring the fire completely under control," a release said.

The fire service said residents were alerted by smoke alarms and made it out unharmed. The fire caused damage to two units, according to Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services, and burned part of the building's roof.