Family of 10 displaced in Lawrenceville house fire

It happened Monday morning on Montrose Court SW.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A family of 10 was displaced early Monday morning in Lawrenceville after a house fire, the county fire and emergency service said.

According to Gwinnett Fire, the incident occurred on Montrose Court SW around 3 a.m.

The county said the fire displaced a family of six adults and four children.

Everyone was asleep at the time the fire broke out inside the two-story home, the homeowner told fire crews.

"A family member had awoken and was making his way to the bathroom when he noticed a light coming from downstairs. Upon investigating, the father-in-law discovered that the back wall of the house was on fire," a county release said.

At that point the smoke alarms activated and "all residents were able to escape before the fire crews arrived."

When crews got on scene they encountered "heavy fire showing on all sides of the structure."

Firefighters responded to a house fire that displaced a family of 10 this morning in Lawrenceville. For details, please visit https://t.co/WlZ0p1g4EZ pic.twitter.com/SwckE73UEy — Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) November 7, 2022

"Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines to combat the flames. After gaining control of the fire, crews were able to advance into the structure to complete suppression efforts. Positive water was established as a Rapid Intervention Team (RIT) set up multiple, second means of egress. Interior crews reported heavy fire damage on the back wall and a compromised flooring system on the second story. Completion of a primary and secondary search confirmed that everyone had safely escaped the house," the county release said.

The family is now being aided by the American Red Cross. No injuries were reported.

"Fire crews determined the fire to be accidental in nature but were unable to determine the cause," Gwinnett Fire said.