Lawrenceville Police hosts homegoing for beloved K-9

The K-9 unexpectedly passed after undergoing surgery.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Lawrenceville Police Department is mourning one of its own and is now asking the community to honor the beloved K-9's life.

K-9 Hyro died last week. The department said it was a sudden passing as he died July 20 after undergoing surgery due to an unexpected illness.

As the department honors Hyro's sacrifice, it is inviting the public to say its final farewells.

His funeral will be held Monday at Oak Rest Pet Gardens. There will be a procession beginning at 9 a.m. from Cherokee Bluffs Park in Flowery Branch to the cemetery. Route details can be found at the bottom of this story.

"K-9 Hyro's handler has read all the messages and truly appreciates them all," the department said. "Thank you to everyone that has reached out to us during this difficult time."

K-9 Hyro Procession

Monday, July 31 | 9 a.m.

Funeral begins at 10 a.m.

9 a.m. | Leave Cherokee Bluffs Park

5867 Blackjack Rd., Flowery Branch

Blackjack Road to Williams Road

Williams Road to Spout Springs Road

Spout Springs Road to Friendship Road

Friendship Road to Highway 211

Highway 211 to Oak Rest Pet Gardens