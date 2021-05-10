Lawrenceville man arrested for stabbing, killing woman at her home where he was a tenant

Police discovered the woman's body at her home during a wellness check. The man was also a tenant there, Dekalb County Sheriff's Office said.

LITHONIA, Ga. — The Dekalb County Sheriff's Office arrested a 50-year-old man from Lawrenceville on Monday for the murder of a woman whose death he's also accused of trying to conceal.

Investigators said he killed her at her home on Mill Station Court in Lithonia, Georgia between Sunday, Jan. 24, and Sunday, Feb. 14.

According to arrest warrants, he slit her throat and stabbed her in the chest.

