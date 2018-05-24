LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- A gunman has turned himself in for the death of an 18-year-old at a basketball court in unincorporated Snellville.

Robert Jennings, 31, turned himself in for aggravated assault and felony murder after he shot and killed Ezekial Smith Wednesday evening, police say.

According to some children who were present at the time of the fight, Smith had been defending his brother when Roberts got upset with Smith's brother for allegedly stealing his football.

That's when Robert took his gun out, according to witnesses.

At 8:26 p.m., on May 23, Gwinnett Police were called to the Smoke Creek Mobile Home Park located at 4255 Smoke Creek Parkway for a person shot. When officers arrived, the victim was already on his way to the hospital where he later died.

Police were told that two men had gotten into a dispute at the basketball court when one of the men pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.

Both Jennings and Smith were residents at the mobile home park.

