SNELLVILLE, Ga. -- Gwinnett police are investigating after a teen was allegedly stabbed by a masked man along a neighborhood road.

According to Gwinnett Police Corporal Michele Pihera, officers responded to the report of a stabbing along Valley Brook Road outside of Snellville just before 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Pihera said that the victim, a teen boy, called his mother after the incident and said that while he was on the side of the road, a man in a mask and black hoodie came up and stabbed him. He was taken to the hospital where was treated for his wound.

Police could only confirm that his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

"In the meantime, we decided to do some followup at Shiloh High School and while our officers were at Shiloh High School, that's when they found another individual who was possibly involved in this altercation," Pihera said.

Pihera said that the suspect, also a teen, was brought to Gwinnett police headquarters and was cooperative. However, his statements to police have raised new questions.

"There're some inconsistencies between his side of the story and the victim's side of the story," she said. "So, right now, we don't know exactly who the primary aggressor is."

The suspect has since been released to his parents. Because of the ages of both teens, police aren't releasing names. And they're waiting to file charges until they can figure out exactly who was the initial attacker.

"I don't know exactly who brought the knife to this fight whether it was the victim, the suspect or somebody else," Pihera said. "We do know that there were other individuals there who saw the altercation and we'd like to talk to them about what they know or they don't know - or their involvement."

Police also hope a witness can provide more information on exactly where the crime happened along Valley Brook Road since all the information police had at the time was from the victim's mother who called police. All they know for sure is that the attack didn't happen on school grounds despite both being students.

The detective assigned to the case plans to interview the victim once he is done with medical treatment to find more answers to their questions.

Pihera added that she hopes they will call the Gwinnett County Police Department or Crime Stoppers with more information.

