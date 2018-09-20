SNELLVILLE, Ga. -- Gwinnett police are investigating after a teen was allegedly stabbed by a masked man along a neighborhood road.

According to Gwinnett Police Corporal Michele Pihera, officers responded to the report of a stabbing along Valley Brook Road outside of Snellville just before 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Pihera said that the victim, believed to be a teen boy, called his mother after the incident and described what happened. The victim said that while he was on the side of the road, a man in a mask and black hoodie came up and stabbed him.

Pihera said police have since taken a suspect into custody and investigators are interviewing at Shiloh High School - though it's not clear if the victim or suspect were from the school.

Police also stressed that the crime did not happen on school property.

The teen's exact condition wasn't released but police said his injuries aren't expected to be life-threatening.

