LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- An Albany man has been charged with the murder of a man in Gwinnett County last week.

The lead detective in the case was able to identify 24-year-old Marcus Harris as the suspect in the shooting death of 32-year-old Marlon Walker.

Walker was found by Gwinnett County officers in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 30, in a parking lot on St. Marlowe Drive in unincorporated Lawrenceville with at least one gunshot wound to the chest. He later died at the scene.

After he was identified, Harris was taken into custody in Riverdale on Tuesday and transported to the Gwinnett County Jail where remains in jail. He is facing two warrants in connection with Walker's death, felony murder and aggravated assault.

Investigators have not revealed a motive for the shooting as of this point.

