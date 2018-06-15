LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- Police have arrested and charged a man in the murder of a Georgia State University student, whose body was found this past December inside an abandoned Subway sandwich shop.

Emmett Davis, 21, is charged with aggravated assault and felony murder. Man's body was found on Dec. 21, 2017.

Police said Davis was Silling Man’s boyfriend at the time of the murder. They believe they had been living together in hotels near Gwinnett Place Mall during the period she was reported missing by her family.

She was a sophomore majoring in psychology at Georgia State University, and was reported as missing on Oct. 8 by a family member. But she returned shortly afterward.

Man was reported missing again soon after. No other missing person case was filed, police said, but the family had no contact with her after Oct. 10. She did pick up a check from the clothing store where she worked at Perimeter Mall on Nov. 20, according to police.

Man's body was found in a back room on the morning by a maintenance worker. There were no obvious signs of trauma to her body, but police said they considered it a suspicious death and that she'd been dead for about two weeks.

Man’s death was officially ruled a homicide in March.

Police said Davis left the state following Man's murder, but recently returned and was living in Lawrenceville. He was arrested on Thursday.

