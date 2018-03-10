LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- Authorities have released body camera video of the scene where a woman having a seizure crashed into daycare playground.

It happened at the Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academy in Lawrenceville on Collins Industrial Way around 9:30 a.m. The daycare is located next to Georgia Gwinnett College.

The driver suffered a seizure behind the wheel and her car slammed into the playground, according to police.

You see an officer roll up to the scene on a motorcycle from his body camera video. Another officer walks up and explains what happens.

Law Enforcement Officer: Looks like the driver had a seizure.

Daycare officials told 11Alive there were 16 children on the playground with a few teachers when the crash happened. All of the children were between 1 and 2 years old.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

In the video, you can see the car knocked down part of the fence and damaged some playground equipment.

Law Enforcement Officer: Somehow her wheel turned. She's having a seizure right now. We're guessing she had a seizure going through the intersection, accelerated, and then ended up here.

An officer on the scene said the driver also almost hit another vehicle, but they were able to get out of the way just in time.

Daycare staff told 11Alive the car came to a stop about 25 feet inside of the playground area.

Authorities on the scene were also trying to determine if the woman had a wreck before she reached the playground.

Law Enforcement Officer: When she was coming down the street, she was on a flat.

You see first responders administering help to the woman on the ground next to the car. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officer said the driver was not charged because of the medical emergency.

