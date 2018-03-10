LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- New body camera video shows what happened after a woman having a seizure crashed into a daycare playground with kids just feet away.

It happened at the Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academy in Lawrenceville on Collins Industrial Way around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The daycare is located next to Georgia Gwinnett College.

The driver suffered a seizure behind the wheel and her car slammed into the playground, according to police.

The body camera video shows an officer roll up to the scene on a motorcycle. Another officer then walks up and explains what happens.

Daycare officials told 11Alive there were 16 children on the playground with a few teachers when the crash happened. All of the children were between one and two years old.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The car knocked down part of the fence and damaged some playground equipment.

Law Enforcement Officer: Somehow her wheel turned. She's having a seizure right now. We're guessing she had a seizure going through the intersection, accelerated, and then ended up here.

An officer on the scene said the driver also almost hit another vehicle, but they were able to get out of the way just in time.

Daycare staff told 11Alive the car came to a stop about 25 feet inside of the playground area.

Authorities on the scene were also trying to determine if the woman had a wreck before she reached the playground.

Law Enforcement Officer: When she was coming down the street, she was on a flat.

The video shows first responders administering help to the woman on the ground next to the car. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officers said the driver was not charged because the medical emergency caused the crash.

