A Gwinnett County police officer was hurt late Saturday in a wreck at the intersection of Georgia 120 at Georgia 316 in Lawrenceville.

According to Gwinnett Police, a driver made an illegal turn at the intersection, causing the wreck.

The officer received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital by first responders with the Gwinnett County Fire Department. The officer has since been released.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt, police said.

They said the Lawrenceville Police Department would be providing an incident report and any additional information.

