LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- Gwinnett County crews responded to a fire at a condominium building that authorities said might have been sparked by lightning.

According to Gwinnett County Firefighter Captain Tommy Rutledge, crews went to the scene on Mateo Walk SW just after 6 p.m. They managed to put the flames out, but it appears that two condo units were damaged. Smoke also went inside of a third adjoining unit.

Residents reported seeing a flash of lightning followed by a loud boom. They noticed that electrical outlets were blown and that flames were coming from the building.

No residents were hurt. However, a firefighter injured his ankle. He was taken to the hospital to receive treatment. The Red Cross was also contacted to provide assistance

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday! (App users click here)

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WXIA