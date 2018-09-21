LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – A half-naked woman ran out of the woods near the Ashford Way Apartments in Lawrenceville to flag down a police officer, saying a man she was dating struck her in the face and pointed a gun at her after she found him in his bed with another woman.

Police said the victim only had a short tank top on and was nude from the waist down, with cuts all over her body from running in the woods. She told police she had spent Tuesday night with J’Quay Toliver, a man she had recently started dating after they met at the Oasis Goodtime Emporium strip club. Two of his friends were also staying at Toliver’s apartment. She told police they were homeless and needed a place to stay.

The woman said Toliver asked her to be his girlfriend that evening. The group spent the night playing UNO, drinking and smoking weed in the apartment until they all fell asleep in the living room. At some point, the woman said Toliver went into his bedroom and his female friend followed and shut the door.

The victim told police she tried to text Toliver to see what he was doing in his bedroom with another woman, and when he didn’t answer, she entered his room and found them in bed together.

The couple began to argue and Toliver’s friends left the apartment. The victim told police Toliver said, “I’ll show you how loyal I am” and began raping her. She asked him to stop but he continued to pin her down and choke her, she told police. The victim said he continued for “a while” but finally stopped when she began yelling at him for not wearing a condom, according to the police report. That’s when Toliver began to hit her in the face with his fists and grabbed a black handgun from his dresser, according to the police report. She told police he put a magazine in the gun, put a round in the chamber and pointed it at her. At that point, she ran out of the apartment into the woods.

The police officer took the woman to the Gwinnett Medical Center and could see several injuries on her body – including a large knot above her left eye that was starting to bruise. The officer noticed a circle pattern in the knot that looked like the muzzle of a gun. Police said her face and neck were covered in scratches and bruises, along with a bruise on her arm that police said indicated she had been held down or restrained. The woman told police everything happened so fast that she wasn’t sure what happened.

Neighbors told police they heard yelling from Toliver’s apartment during the struggle and heard a woman yelling “stop.” A neighbor also told police they looked outside and saw a woman running away with a man chasing her.

Police photographed the woman’s injuries and executed a search warrant at the home.

Toliver is facing charges for rape, battery, pointing a gun or pistol at another person and aggravated assault.

