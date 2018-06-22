LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- Plans have been submitted to Gwinnett County officials for a new, 2.5-million-square-foot warehouse distribution building called Project Rocket.

The project's letter of intent was sent to the Gwinnett department of planning and development on April 25, 2018, by Eberly & Associates of Atlanta.

The project is located in the 2100-2200 blocks of West Park Place Boulevard, and is split between Gwinnett and DeKalb counties' jurisdiction, but the building itself would be built entirely in Gwinnett County.

The current site is currently zoned light industrial, and developers are requesting officials allow them to build a multi-story structure on the site.

Eberly's letter of intent said the overall site will include 1,800 employee parking spaces and 207 trailer spaces.

© 2018 WXIA