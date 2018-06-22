DACULA, Ga. -- One person was killed and another seriously injured late Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 316 in Gwinnett County.

Police said the driver of the vehicle lost control as it crossed under the Sugarloaf extension while heading westbound and entering a curve. The vehicle then barrel-rolled before stopping in the middle of Highway 316.

Both people inside were thrown from the vehicle, and one person, Alissa Harvey of Hampton, Ga., was pronounced dead on the scene. The other was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The incident report indicates that Harvey was the driver.

