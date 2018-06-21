GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- Two people are accused of raping a 16-year-old girl, according to Gwinnett County police. Details about the case were released during a court hearing on Thursday.

Earlier this month, authorities arrested 20-year-old Arni Jared; they arrested 18-year-old Josue Rodriguez in May.

The police incident report says on April 19, officers were dispatched to Colony Creek Drive in Lawrenceville for suspicious activity.

According to police, the victim was dating Chavez. They said she sneaked away from home to meet him and Rodriguez at a construction site to drink. Officers said she passed out in the car.

While the victim was unconscious, authorities said the suspects had sex with her. Police believe they drove the teen back home and managed to put her in her bed. The victim's mother found her the next morning; she was still unconscious with urine on her clothes.

She was taken to the hospital and her blood alcohol content level was at 0.34. Police said the victim had vaginal and anal injuries. The hospital staff alerted authorities.

Police said the suspects admitted to having sex with the teen.

