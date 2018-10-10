LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- A person was shot during an officer-involved shooting Thursday.

Gwinnett County Police said the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Prospect Road in Lawrenceville.

According to an early information, detectives with the department's Gang Unit were on their way to the area for possible gang activity.

When officers got there, they heard yelling coming from the back of a home. Officers followed the source of the yelling through a wooded area onto another property off Alpha Drive, directly behind the home.

As officers got closer, they heard at least one gunshot. That's where they found a suspect on the back deck of the home, arguing with another resident.

Police said the suspect raised the gun to his head, and officers shouted for him to drop the gun. When the suspect reportedly pointed his gun toward the officers, they fired, hitting him in the arm. No officers were injured.

First responders took the suspect to a local hospital for treatment.

His name and possible charges will be released at a later time.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed they are working with Gwinnett County Police on the case.

#Media: @GBI_GA agents are en route to investigate an officer involved shooting at the request of Gwinnett PD. Our public affairs office will disseminate a press release once details are in. @NAmmonsGBIPIO pic.twitter.com/wKfYm0cyv7 — Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) October 10, 2018

