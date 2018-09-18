LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.-- Police say the suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run involving a U-Haul truck is in custody.

Police arrested Leonard Decouto, 51 of Lawrenceville Sept. 17.

Police had been searching for the damaged U-Haul truck connected to a hit-and-run that killed 79-year-old Tran Hong.

Hong had been walking near the intersection of Johnson Road and Daniel Lane Sept. 10 when she was struck by a U-Haul truck that left the roadway. Hong was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck left the scene after the crash.

Decouto has been charged him with First Degree Vehicular Homicide, Felony Hit and Run, and Failure to Maintain Lane.

