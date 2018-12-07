LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- Parents, students and families at a Gwinnett middle school are in mourning, following news that three members of an assistant school principal's family were killed Sunday in a tragic accident.

Rebecca Bachman, 42; Lauren Bachman, 15; and Daniel Bachman, 13 were traveling on I-75 when their vehicle struck a tractor-trailer that had slowed due to traffic near Jacksboro, Tenn.

Another person in the vehicle, 10-year-old Jake Bachman, was injured and is recovering in a hospital, according to a fundraising page set up for the family.

Ben Bachman is the 7th grade assistant principal at Richards Middle School in Gwinnett County.

The family was traveling home after visiting relatives in Michigan, according to the GoFundMe page.

All four in the vehicle were wearing their seat belts, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Richards Middle School posted a message on its Facebook page saying, "Please keep Mr. Bachman and his family in your thoughts and send your love his way. We are heartbroken for his loss."

