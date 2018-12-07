LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- Parents, students and families at a Gwinnett middle school are in mourning, following news that two children of an assistant school principal were killed Sunday in a tragic accident, a multi-vehicle crash that also claimed the life of the children's mother.

Rebecca Bachman, 42; Lauren Bachman, 15; and Daniel Bachman, 13 were traveling on I-75 when their vehicle struck a tractor-trailer that had slowed due to traffic near Jacksboro, Tenn.

Another person in the vehicle, 10-year-old Jake Bachman, was seriously injured, according to a fundraising page set up for the family.

Ben Bachman is the 7th grade assistant principal at Richards Middle School in Gwinnett County. He is currently at a Knoxville, Tenn., children's hospital with his surviving son, who suffered a broken neck, multiple fractures and a collapsed lung.

"Because of the circumstances of the crash, he should not have survived," said Ben Bachman. "But he's a miracle child, and due to God's mercy and protection he will make a full recovery."

Bachman called Rebecca, his former wife and the children's mother, "an amazing woman and an amazing mother." According to Bachman, she worked at the Northeast Medical Center in Braselton.

Family and friends call Becky Bachman an incredible person who was loved and respected by doctors and patients. She was a lifelong runner and was studying to be a nurse practitioner.

The family was traveling home after visiting relatives in Michigan, according to the GoFundMe page.

All four in the vehicle were wearing their seat belts, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

"Mr. Bachman's school, Richards Middle School, notified its community about Mr. Bachman's loss and word of this heartbreaking news has spread throughout the district," said the Gwinnett County school system in a statement. "All of our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time."

Richards Middle School posted a message on its Facebook page saying, "Please keep Mr. Bachman and his family in your thoughts and send your love his way. We are heartbroken for his loss."

"The outpouring of love and support, kind words, messages, is really helping not only myself but my family to get through this,” Ben Bachman said.

