LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- A daycare playground turned into a crash site Tuesday morning after a car slammed into it when children were present.

A video captured the aftermath, just moments after the woman crashed.

"Oh my God, oh my God," you can hear one woman say in the video. "Is she OK?"

It happened at the Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academy in Lawrenceville on Collins Industrial Way around 9:30 a.m. The daycare is located next to Georgia Gwinnett College

Daycare officials tell 11Alive 16 children between 1 and 2 years old were on the playground with a few teachers when the crash happened.

Fortunately, none of them were injured.

The daycare owner, Tony VanValkenburg, sent a letter to parents informing them that the driver had a seizure behind the wheel.

A daycare staff member told 11Alive over the phone that the driver hit the accelerator which sent her flying over two islands at the entrance of the daycare. The driver took down a tree, more than 40 feet of fencing and playground equipment. They said the car came to a stop about 25 feet inside of the playground area.

According to Lawrenceville Police, the driver was still suffering from a seizure when first responders arrived at the scene.

"We have been serving the community for more than 20 years and have certainly not witnessed a situation as this prior to today. Our hearts and prayers go out to the driver," VanValkenburg's letter said.

The staff plans on making repairs to the playground.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officer said the driver was not charged because of the medical emergency.

