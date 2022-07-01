New lawsuit challenges 3 Georgia congressional district maps

Gov. Brian Kemp signed the new maps on Dec. 30.

ATLANTA — Voting rights groups and individual voters have filed a federal lawsuit that says the new map for three Georgia congressional districts violate the Constitution and weaken the power of voters of color.

It challenges the 6th, 13th and 14th congressional districts. The Southern Poverty Law Center filed the lawsuit Friday on behalf of Common Cause, the League of Women Voters of Georgia and individual voters.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed the new maps on Dec. 30.

At least three other lawsuits have already been filed challenging various aspects of the new congressional, state Senate and state House maps.