Atlanta Police searching for missing man with dementia

Police said Lazarus Parker was last seen in the area of the 3400 block of Glewnview Circle SW in Atlanta Friday morning

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for help after a 67-year-old man with dementia went missing.

Police said Lazarus Parker was last seen in the area of the 3400 block of Glewnview Circle SW in Atlanta Friday morning around 11. Police said his son reported him missing. A Mattie's Call, the state's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued.

According to police, Parker was was last seen wearing a white T shirt with black-and-white striped Adidas pants.