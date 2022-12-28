Metro Atlanta's pipe problem | Who pays the water bill?

With busted pipes and massive leaks, water authority customers wonder how it will impact their finances.

ATLANTA — Christmas weekend ushered in an extreme wave of winter weather across the country with Georgia experiencing a flash freeze that triggered a chronic series of cracked and broken pipes.

As metro Atlanta pipe problems persist through the week, water authorities have cut off the supply in some areas due to low water pressure and abrupt leaks. Crews are slowly making repairs to bring back service before the new year which is now prompting the question: Who pays the bill?

Turns out, some customers may have to apply for a leak adjustment to their bill.

11Alive reached out to several metro Atlanta counties and this is the guidance received so far.

Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County is reminding residents of their Leak Adjustment Request Form. It's an adjustment that's only offered once in a 12-month period.

The county water authority says it is not responsible for repairing leaks on the customer's side of the meter.

Residents can apply for a leak adjustment here. They can also review the county's Resident Responsibility page.

Cobb County

Cobb County officials are informing residents of their leak credit application.

The water system has a Leak Credit Policy that provides partial credit for eligible leaks once in a rolling 12-month period. The credit can be applied to no more than two affected months, according to the policy.

County officials said the purpose of the policy is to assist customers with a partial offset of the costs associated with certain plumbing failures, not to fully compensate a customer for the costs of a leak.

"Customers are responsible for paying the water bill while waiting for a leak credit to be processed," the water authority said on its website.

To apply for the leak credit application, click here.

Clayton County

11Alive Bobeth Yates spoke with the general manager of Clayton County Water Authority.

According to Bernard Franks, the customer is technically responsible for their water bill, but they do understand they will have to make billing adjustments. They will go on a case-by-case basis.

Henry County

Henry County Water Authority is reminding customers they can receive two leak credits within a 12-month period - and leaks that have happened as a result of the arctic blast won't count against them. However, customers will have to apply for a discount.

"We realize that additional water usage as a result of pipes bursting puts a strain on our customers. Customers are responsible for payment water usage through the water meter. However, Henry County Water Authority (HCWA) does offer leak credits to its customers. The credit to the customer is roughly 60% of the excess water loss as a result of leak," the water authority said in a news release.