Family wants accountability in death of 12-year-old boy killed after troopers used PIT maneuver in chase

The family of Le'Den Boykins will hold a news conference at noon in Paulding County.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a 12-year-old boy who died last year when the car he was a passenger in was chased by Georgia State Patrol and crashed following a PIT maneuver said they are continuing to demand accountability.

The family of Le'Den Boykins will hold a press conference at noon in Paulding County, where the incident occurred last September. According to a release put out by their attorneys, they want to see the state trooper and officers who were involved in the chase charged.

They alleged the trooper and Paulding County officers committed several improper procedures, escalated the situation and deliberately mischaracterized their actions in reports.

Le'Den’s parents, Toni and Anthony Boykins, have told 11Alive they believe state troopers could have saved his life. The parents were in Michigan for a family funeral when he was killed. His grandmother, who was staying with Le'Den at the family’s Paulding County home, had given him permission to earn some money by accompanying a close friend and neighbor to his job, cleaning parking lots at night.

The neighbor took his 14-year-old son and Le'Den along to the job site.

While driving home, according to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers pulled him over for speeding. They said that he would not show his driver's license. Instead, according to the GSP, he drove off and began speeding again while driving recklessly, for three and a half miles along Highway 92, until troopers used a PIT maneuver to stop him.

The family has said the neighbor drove off because GSP troopers began allegedly breaking his windows. He expressed fear for his life in a 911 call he made, trying to get law enforcement to de-escalate the chase.

“I am afraid. I’m afraid for my life,” he said. “They need to get them off of me, right now, because I’m scared, I’ve got my kids with me, right now.”

The neighbor's wife later told the parents that when troopers first stopped him, a Black man, he had his son call 911.

“He told the 911 operator, he said, ‘I need for y’all to get a supervisor out here, there’s too many police cars and I’m in fear of my life,’” Toni Boykins, Le'Den's mother, told 11Alive in September.

Le'Den's parents have said their neighbor - who has been charged with murder for the boy's death as well as DUI - "does bear some responsibility" for the incident. But they believe regardless of whether the driver's reactions were justified, regardless of whatever charges he may face, troopers should have been more cautious with two children in his car.